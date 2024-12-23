Crew of vessel detained for cocaine smuggling to disembark after a year

PARADIP: After spending more than a year in confinement aboard bulk carrier MV Debi at Paradip over drug smuggling investigation, the 21 crew members have been finally granted permission to disembark the vessel.

In the first phase, 11 crew members are allowed to leave while the remaining will be permitted to disembark within 21 days. On Sunday, six of the 11 approved crew members left the vessel. As their replacement, six new crew members, four from Vietnam and two from India, joined the vessel. The 11 crew members include four from India and the rest are from Vietnam.

Immigration officer Manas Ranjan Dash said clearance from the Customs department enabled six new crew members to join the vessel. The remaining five will be replaced on Monday with all necessary formalities and passes issued by the department.

As per the customs directives, MV Debi’s owner Asia Pacific Shipping Company Ltd will be responsible for maintaining the vessel’s safety and functionality with the 11 new crew and ensuring the deployment of the remaining members within 21 days. The vessel must adhere to all regulations concerning manning requirements at Paradip Port.

On November 27, the 21 crew members of MV Debi had staged a three-day dharna aboard the vessel protesting their prolonged confinement after seizure of cocaine worth Rs 220 crore, and unpaid salaries. The protest disrupted routine operations, including running of the engine and refuelling, rendering the vessel non-functional.