Cuttack police officer pins theft accused with foot, SP orders DA

CUTTACK: Days after photographs of a police officer of Cuttack district pinning a youth to ground with his foot went viral, SP Prateek Singh on Sunday recommended departmental proceedings against him in connection with the incident.

The officer in question, Priyadarshan Sethi, who served as Baideswar police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) has been transferred to the SP office.

The photos which went viral showed Sethi pinning a youth to the ground at Baideswar T Bridge with his foot on his back while speaking to someone over phone.

The photo also depicted a motorcycle lying on the roadside and another youth kneeling down near it.

The incident reportedly took place in September during night patrolling at T Bridge by a team of Baideswar police which was headed by IIC Sethi. However, the pictures surfaced four days back.

Sources said the police team intercepted the two youths who were on way to Badamba on a motorcycle. One of them, who hailed from under Kanpur police limits, was reportedly an accused in a temple theft case. As the duo was intercepted, a confrontation occurred between them and Sethi during which they claimed innocence. However, the IIC and the other police personnel allegedly assaulted them.

Sethi reportedly dragged the duo from their bike and pinned one of them to the ground, placing his left leg on the latter’s back. He also allegedly took out a revolver from his pocket and threatened the other youth to kneel down by brandishing the firearm.

After the photos went viral, the Cuttack SP shifted Sethi and placed the Banki IIC in additional charge of the Baideswar police station. He also directed additional SP Deba Datta Baral to conduct a probe and submit a report in this connection.

“Basing on the report, I have recommended for departmental proceeding against Sethi for meting out third degree torture to two youths even though they are accused in a theft case,” said Singh.