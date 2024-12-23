‘Dhadi system’ for Trinity’s darshan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to introduce queue system (dhadi system) for darshan of the Trinity at Shree Jagannath Temple from January 1, informed Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said required arrangements for the purpose are underway. “The necessary work will be completed by December 27 or 28 and the new system introduced on an experimental basis on December 30 and 31,” he added.

Devotees will enter the shrine through the Singhadwara and then Sata Pahacha and exit through Ghanti and Garada Dwara. While female and senior citizens will exit through the Ghanti Dwara, male devotees will leave through Garada Dwara, Harichandan said. “Special arrangements are being made for women, children, differently-abled and senior citizens visiting the temple as part of the move,” he added.

A six-lane ramp to facilitate smooth darshan for Divyangs is being made on priority basis. This apart, collapsible barricades and separate queues for women and children are also being contemplated, the minister said.

“Along with chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhee, I reviewed the work being carried out regarding introduction of the new facility at the shrine on Saturday and the progress is satisfactory,” he added.