Doppler radar station unveiled in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari inaugurated the under-construction Doppler radar station at Jamadarpali here on Sunday. The project is slated to be completed within six months with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Pujari said, “We have already received the doppler radar. The technical design for installation of the radar was completed and the work order has also been issued. The installation will be completed in around six months.”

The introduction of C-Band doppler weather radar in Sambalpur is an important step towards expanding weather monitoring capacity of the state. Known for its effective ranges of up to 250 km, C-band radars strike an ideal balance between long-range detection and high resolution.