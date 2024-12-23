Doppler radar station unveiled in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari inaugurated the under-construction Doppler radar station at Jamadarpali here on Sunday. The project is slated to be completed within six months with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.
Pujari said, “We have already received the doppler radar. The technical design for installation of the radar was completed and the work order has also been issued. The installation will be completed in around six months.”
The introduction of C-Band doppler weather radar in Sambalpur is an important step towards expanding weather monitoring capacity of the state. Known for its effective ranges of up to 250 km, C-band radars strike an ideal balance between long-range detection and high resolution.
Odisha now has two doppler weather radar stations at Paradip and Gopalpur for the state’s coastal region. The radar at Sambalpur will cover interior areas of western districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Nuapada.
Besides, the radar will play an important role in effective water management of Hirakud dam, especially in flood forecasting, improving catchment area protection and infrastructure development.
The five-storey building of the doppler radar station is being constructed in an area of 11,100 sq ft. The building’s tender value is Rs 2.19 crore of which Rs 1.52 crore has already been spent.