Farmers urged to use Krishi Rakshak app to report crop loss

The unseasonal rainfall in the last couple of days in all coastal and some interior districts have caused considerable damage to harvested crops.

The low pressure induced rains lashed Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Puri and Raygada districts,

Patil said about 15 lakh farmers from these districts have enrolled under the PMBFY scheme. Farmers who insured their kharif crops under PMBFY (Kharif -2024) are required to report loss of their harvested crops for claiming insurance compensation.

“Farmers can upload the information on crop loss using Krishi Rakshak App within 72 hours of the crop loss or intimate through the Krishi Rakshak portal and help line No 14447,” he added.

If the crop loss has occurred in cut and spread condition or in small bundled condition within 14 days of harvest, insurance compensation will be paid to farmers after joint survey of the affected fields by the officials of insurance companies and state government officers. Compensation will be paid to insured farmers on the entire sum insured amount based on the loss, Patil said.

Similar crop loss compensation will be provided to farmers whose standing paddy crops ready for harvest were damaged due to submergence and lodging. Farmers have been advised to contact the local agriculture officer, village agriculture worker, block and district agriculture officers or the local cooperative officer.