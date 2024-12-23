Former BJD MLA Bijay Mohanty passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Former BJD MLA Bijay Mohanty, who represented Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency twice, passed away here on Sunday. He was 60.

Mohanty, who resided in the guest house meant for ex-MLAs here, was found unconscious in his room. He was taken to the Capital Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Sources said the former BJD legislator was suffering from heart ailments for the last several years.

Following his demise, Mohanty’s body was taken to the Assembly and the Sankha Bhawan here where Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders paid him their last respect.