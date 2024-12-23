Four new jails, support for mental health of inmates in the offing

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Prisons has planned to set up four new jails in Odisha to handle overcrowding of inmates.

As part of the expansion plan, it will establish three jails to accommodate 500 inmates each at Bhoipali in Sambalpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak. Currently, the jails in Jajpur and Bhadrak have a capacity to house 133 and 201 inmates respectively.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the year directed states and union territories to prepare a roadmap on the number of jails needed to cater to prison population for the next 50 years.

Prisons directorate sources said the special jail at Jharpada will be shifted to Jamujhari and its capacity increased from 991 to 2,500.

“Though the overall accommodation capacity in the state is 23,526, the current population stands at 17,185 as on October 31. However, two to three jails including the special jail in Bhubaneswar are facing overcrowding problems,” DG, Prisons Arun Kumar Ray told TNIE.