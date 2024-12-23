Housing crisis: Ray moots mega project on 300-acre

ROURKELA: In a bid to address the growing public housing crisis and lack of vacant government land at Rourkela, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Dilip Ray has proposed a mega housing project over 300 acre vacant land of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Ray put up the proposal during a recent discussion with Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni regarding expeditious completion of pending development projects. As per the proposal, RSP would be moved to return 300 acres of vacant land to the state government. The proposed site is located at sector-9 opposite the Chhend Housing Colony.

Stating that housing crisis continues to be the biggest problem in the city, Ray urged that there was an urgent need to address the issue. “I discussed on how land of SAIL could be utilised for setting up of the mega housing colony. A vacant land of around 300 acre opposite Chhend Housing Colony has been earmarked for the purpose, and SAIL would be moved to provide us the land,” he said.

Ray further added that the district administration assured of collecting necessary information regarding the proposal following which government departments concerned and Ministry of Steel would be moved to make the mega housing project a reality.

For nearly two years, various stakeholders have been pushing the Odisha State Housing Board and the RSP to help set up a housing project on a limited scale.

Incidentally, in October 2012 the Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) led by the then chairman Dayanidhi Kisan in its 13th meeting had approved proposal to prepare a detailed project report for development of a mega housing project over 108 acre at Chhend Colony. The RDA proposal had expected to set up between 25,000-27,000 housing units.

Subsequently, in February 2017 the empowered committee of Odisha government led by chief secretary AP Padhi in principle had allowed transfer of 139.62 acre to RDA to take up the mega housing project over 108 acre along with three other projects. However, the proposed mega housing project of RDA is yet to see any progress.

ADM Kulkarni said the old housing proposal of the RDA is still active. “The recent proposal of a mega housing project on land of SAIL promises better prospects and would be pursued accordingly,” he added.