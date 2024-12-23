More rain on cards for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha witnessed untimely rains for two consecutive days last week, the IMD on Sunday notified that isolated places in the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The national weather forecaster attributed the fresh spells of rain to the prevailing weather system over Bay of Bengal.

It said the depression over west-central Bay of Bengal weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region on Saturday.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Tuesday. The system is likely to trigger more rains in Odisha, said weather experts.

The regional met office has predicted light to moderate rains in Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kandhamal on Tuesday. Similar weather condition may prevail in coastal districts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the met office said minimum night temperature is expected to gradually fall by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree C during the next two days.

Subsequently, there will be no large change in the mercury levels during the nights.