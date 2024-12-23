Odisha

Three women among four held for land fraud in Berhampur

Police said on Saturday, that Berhampur-II sub-registrar Samarjit Tripathy lodged a complaint alleging that the four accused applied for registration of a partition deed fraudulently.
(Representational Image | EPS)
(Representational Image | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Town police arrested four persons including three women in a land forgery case on Sunday.

Police said on Saturday, Berhampur-II sub-registrar Samarjit Tripathy lodged a complaint alleging that Prasanti Nahak (30), Basanti Nahak (52), Puspanjali Nayak (31) and Santanu Nahak (35) applied for registration of a partition deed fraudulently.

Basing on the complaint, a case was registered.

During investigation, it was found that Prasanti of S Nuagaon village and Kabita Nahak (50) of Madhurachua had purchased a piece of land at Karapalli in Kanisi tehsil. Prasanti applied to the sub-registrar’s office with a rectification deed to get the land registered in their names. She asked Kabita to come to the sub-registrar’s office for the purpose. However, Kabita could not come as she had some work.

Taking advantage of her absence, Prasanti presented Basanti and Puspanjali as Kabita before the sub-registrar on two occasions. She also produced forged Aadhaar card and other documents.

However, she was caught during verification. The four accused produced in court, police said.

Berhampur
land fraud

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com