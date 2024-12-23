Three women among four held for land fraud in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Town police arrested four persons including three women in a land forgery case on Sunday.

Police said on Saturday, Berhampur-II sub-registrar Samarjit Tripathy lodged a complaint alleging that Prasanti Nahak (30), Basanti Nahak (52), Puspanjali Nayak (31) and Santanu Nahak (35) applied for registration of a partition deed fraudulently.

Basing on the complaint, a case was registered.

During investigation, it was found that Prasanti of S Nuagaon village and Kabita Nahak (50) of Madhurachua had purchased a piece of land at Karapalli in Kanisi tehsil. Prasanti applied to the sub-registrar’s office with a rectification deed to get the land registered in their names. She asked Kabita to come to the sub-registrar’s office for the purpose. However, Kabita could not come as she had some work.

Taking advantage of her absence, Prasanti presented Basanti and Puspanjali as Kabita before the sub-registrar on two occasions. She also produced forged Aadhaar card and other documents.

However, she was caught during verification. The four accused produced in court, police said.