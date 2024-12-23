Youth to play big role in India’s progress: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan further said the New Education Policy of the Centre aims at encouraging all schools and educational institutions to create skilled citizens as the youth power and demographic dividend will play a big role in the country’s progress in the next 25 to 50 years. On the occasion, he reiterated the need for skill-based education to lead the country on the path of prosperity.

The minister said the DAV institutions are working for the holistic development of students in school education and providing quality education in the country. He assured all support for the proposed DAV University at Rourkela.

“These institutions are working to develop the interest of students in science, sports, culture and other studies. While there are 60 DAV schools in Odisha at present, the number should grow to 100 by 2036 when Odisha will be completing 100 years as a language-based state. This will enable children from the remotest areas to get education of DAV standard,” Pradhan said.

DAV college managing committee (CMC) president Punam Suri highlighted the prominent role of DAV institutions in nation-building. Reginal director of DAV institutions in the state KC Satapathy also spoke.

An array of impressive cultural performances by renowned Bollywood and Ollywood stars dotted the event, with actor Ajay Devgan and singer Kailash Kher remaining key attractions.

More than 40,000 spectators enjoyed the two-day event. DAV United Foundation dean Nisha Peshin and DAV CMC general secretary Ajay Suri were also present.