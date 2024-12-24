DHE dissolves governing bodies of aided colleges

Similarly, if a district has more than one ADM, the district magistrate and collector will nominate one ADM to act as a president. Where a college is located outside the district headquarters, the sub-collector will temporarily act as the president of the governing body or managing committee.

The president of the governing body formed as per provisions stated by the department, will have to submit the proposal for formation of a fresh committee within a period of three months.

While higher education officials said this was a routine process, sources in non-government aided degree colleges said reconstitution of governing bodies is aimed at bringing back MLAs into the bodies and including members chosen by the present government.

In 2020, the then Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo had announced that college governing bodies will no longer have MLAs. “There are many colleges whose governing bodies’ tenure is not over yet. Dissolving governing bodies of all colleges is only a move by the new government to include its people in these panels that look into overall functioning of the institutions including academic and administrative management,” said a teacher and member of 662 colleges’ association.