Green hydrogen buses to be rolled out in state soon

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to promote eco-friendly transport, the Odisha government on Monday signed a tripartite agreement for use of green hydrogen buses in the state’s transport system.

The MoU was signed among NTPC, GRIDCO and CRUT in presence of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and other officials.

The deputy CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about moving towards net- zero carbon footprint in the years to come. The tripartite agreement in which green hydrogen buses will operate in the state is a step in that direction.”