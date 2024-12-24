Green hydrogen buses to be rolled out in state soon

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to promote eco-friendly transport, the Odisha government on Monday signed a tripartite agreement for use of green hydrogen buses in the state’s transport system.
The MoU was signed among NTPC, GRIDCO and CRUT in presence of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and other officials.
The deputy CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about moving towards net- zero carbon footprint in the years to come. The tripartite agreement in which green hydrogen buses will operate in the state is a step in that direction.”
He further said the collaborative effort aims at implementing innovative green energy technologies in the state with primary focus on revolutionising the public transport system.
The MoU will be effective for the next five years. NTPC will focus on hydrogen production while GRIDCO will ensure renewable energy supply. Meanwhile, CRUT will manage the operations of the hydrogen-powered buses.
The ‘Scheme Guidelines for Implementation of Pilot Projects for use of Green Hydrogen in the Transport Sector’ have been issued by the MNRE under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The pilot project, with an investment of `19.5 crore by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), will facilitate the transition from fossil fuel-based buses to eco-friendly hydrogen-powered buses.