Huge difference in Odisha Lok Sabha and Assembly poll votes, says BJD, asks ECI to clarify the variations

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Monday alleged huge discrepancies in the voting and counting process in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections earlier this year, and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify on the issue.

A delegation led by former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik and Rajya Sabha members Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo submitted a memorandum to the ECI in this regard at New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing a media conference, the BJD leaders said the party has pointed out three major discrepancies. The first was the differences in votes polled in a booth as shown in 17(C) form and the total number of votes in the EVM for the same booth as mentioned in form 20 filled up by the returning officer after counting.

A variance of 682 votes was found in booth number 57 of Phulbani Assembly constituency under the Kandhamal parliamentary seat. The difference was 660 and 784 in booth numbers 165 and 219 respectively of Talsara Assembly constituency under the Sundargarh LS seat. Similar disparity of 42 votes has been found in Ekamra Assembly segment under the Bhubaneswar LS constituency.

The BJD leaders said such discrepancies found in many other booths not mentioned in the memorandum were high enough to impact the election results.

“Such type of variation has also raised questions on the integrity of the entire polling and counting process,” they said.