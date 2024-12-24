IOCL to sign MoU for naphtha cracker unit, lay foundation for yarn project in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will set up a naphtha cracker project with an investment of more than Rs 61,000 crore at Paradip in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district soon.

IOCL chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney informed this to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a meeting at Lokseva Bhavan here on Tuesday. He discussed the progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects of IOCL in Odisha.

During the meeting it was decided that IOCL and the Odisha government will sign a memorandum of understanding for the naphtha cracker project in January.

The project was part of the IOCL's investment proposal of Rs 1,00,300 crore that had received the in-principle approval of the state government in August last year. The investment proposals included expansion of its Paradip refinery - from 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 25 MTPA besides the naphtha cracker unit.

The chief minister's office said the naphtha cracker unit is likely to be one of the largest projects in the sector in the country. The state government is an equity holder of this project, and it will earn dividends in addition to taxes, the CMO said in a statement.