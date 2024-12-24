Naphtha cracking unit to take off soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

The upcoming naphtha cracking unit will provide more raw materials to these industries. Of the 16 ancillary industries, three have already commenced production in the plastic park, creating significant employment opportunities for local youths including women.

After successful installation of the polypropylene plant, commissioning of the new naphtha cracking unit will further boost the industrial output of the region and economy of the local population, he said.

Coming down heavily on the previous BJD government in the state, the union minister said due to its lack of cooperation, the progress of various projects and plants under the Paradip plastic park initiative was stalled, thereby depriving local youths of employment opportunities. However, the scenario has changed under the current double-engine government, both at the Centre and in Odisha.

Pradhan praised Chief Minister Mohan Chandra Majhi for extending full cooperation to facilitate the implementation of various plants and projects in Paradip. He said the state government has provided concessions across sectors to attract investors and decided to invest equity stakes with local companies.

Later in the day, the union minister attended the BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ programme in Paradip. At the event, he was felicitated by local BJP workers.

Among others, Industry Minister Sampad Swain, local MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das, district BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra, and other senior party leaders were present.