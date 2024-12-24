‘Odisha has power to generate 200 GW solar energy’

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has the potential and resources to generate more than 200 gigawatt (GW) solar energy from different fields including 138 GW from groundmounted and 33.5 GW from floating resources.
This was informed by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) on Monday.
Highlighting the statistics during the Odisha Solar Investor Conclave here, the organisation said solar power currently accounts for 21 per cent of the state’s total 2,938 MW renewable energy capacity. This includes 508 MW of ground-mounted, 58 MW of rooftop and 42 MW of off-grid solar capacity.
However, Odisha has vast solar energy potential aggregating to over 200 GW across deployment technologies, it stated adding, the state is blessed with abundant solar resources with over 300 days of uninterrupted sunshine and average solar radiation of about 5.3kWh per square metre.
Citing the data of National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), it stated that Odisha has the potential to generate 138 GW ground-mounted solar power utilising only 7 per cent of the wasteland. Sundargarh, Angul, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal have the highest potential for the same.
Around 33.5 GW floating solar potential could be harnessed across 670 sq km of feasible water body area. Odisha’s building footprint area can also support up to 10 GW of rooftop solar capacity, the organisation revealed in its findings.
The Investor Conclave deliberated on the 7.5 GW solar capacity that Odisha aims to achieve by 2030 as part of its larger plan of generating 10.95 GW renewable energy by the period. Speaking at the conclave, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said the state will harness the solar potential across all sectors for the progress of its renewable energy sector. “Solar energy is a key driver for the state’s growth. Our investment climate is conducive and we also have a robust system in place to harness its potential,” he added.
The deputy CM further said the conclave is a precurser to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025 where the state government is hopeful of getting huge investment intent in the sector.
Energy secretary Vishal Dev said Odisha is on the cusp of a transformative energy transition and the conclave is a testament to the state’s commitment to clean energy. GRIDCO managing director Trilochan Panda said a large chunk of renewable energy will come from floating solar, rooftop solar and PM Kusum scheme in the coming days. “A lot of incentives have been given by the state to promote renewable energy,” he added.
iFOREST president and CEO Chandra Bhushan said the potential of renewable energy will expand in the next five years. It will also help states in developing a low-carbon pathway and encourage green environment and economy.
KEY FINDINGS
Solar power currently accounts for 21% of Odisha’s total 2,938 MW renewable energy capacity
Sundargarh, Angul, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal have the highest potential to generate ground-mounted solar power
Around 33.5 GW floating solar potential could be harnessed across 670 sq km of feasible water body area
Odisha’s building footprint area can also support up to 10 GW of rooftop solar capacity