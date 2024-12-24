‘Odisha has power to generate 200 GW solar energy’

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has the potential and resources to generate more than 200 gigawatt (GW) solar energy from different fields including 138 GW from groundmounted and 33.5 GW from floating resources.

This was informed by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) on Monday.

Highlighting the statistics during the Odisha Solar Investor Conclave here, the organisation said solar power currently accounts for 21 per cent of the state’s total 2,938 MW renewable energy capacity. This includes 508 MW of ground-mounted, 58 MW of rooftop and 42 MW of off-grid solar capacity.

However, Odisha has vast solar energy potential aggregating to over 200 GW across deployment technologies, it stated adding, the state is blessed with abundant solar resources with over 300 days of uninterrupted sunshine and average solar radiation of about 5.3kWh per square metre.

Citing the data of National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), it stated that Odisha has the potential to generate 138 GW ground-mounted solar power utilising only 7 per cent of the wasteland. Sundargarh, Angul, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal have the highest potential for the same.

Around 33.5 GW floating solar potential could be harnessed across 670 sq km of feasible water body area. Odisha’s building footprint area can also support up to 10 GW of rooftop solar capacity, the organisation revealed in its findings.