Outrage in Barbil after idol desecration, three held for temple thefts in Ganjam

The irate residents demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in vandalising the Hanuman temple.

Barbil sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Priyas Ranjan Chhotray and IIC Ramakanta Muduli rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. As the situation remained tense, Keonjhar SP KN Dagdu also reached Barbil to take stock of the situation.

After scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, police arrested one Balbir Singh for his involvement in the incident. Police said at least nine theft cases are pending against the accused, who is a resident of New Market area. Singh reportedly stole some ornaments which adorned the idol of Lord Hanuman.

While the accused was produced in court, normalcy was restored in the town in the evening.