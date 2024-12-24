Outrage in Barbil after idol desecration, three held for temple thefts in Ganjam

BARBIL/BERHAMPUR: Unease prevailed in Keonjhar’s Barbil town after an ancient idol of Lord Hanuman was found desecrated in New market area on Monday, sparking outrage among residents.
Sources said locals spotted the desecrated idol lying a few yards away from the temple near Barbil bus stand. While the police were immediately informed, the incident ignited widespread anger among residents. As the news spread, markets and shops across the town downed their shutters in protest.
The irate residents demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in vandalising the Hanuman temple.
Barbil sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Priyas Ranjan Chhotray and IIC Ramakanta Muduli rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. As the situation remained tense, Keonjhar SP KN Dagdu also reached Barbil to take stock of the situation.
After scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, police arrested one Balbir Singh for his involvement in the incident. Police said at least nine theft cases are pending against the accused, who is a resident of New Market area. Singh reportedly stole some ornaments which adorned the idol of Lord Hanuman.
While the accused was produced in court, normalcy was restored in the town in the evening.
Meanwhile in Ganjam, Rambha police on Sunday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts in local temples in the last fortnight.
Police identified the accused as Bhaskar Pradhan of Lauput village, S Babula of Kukudahandi and M Ramachandra of Malada Godibandha. Iron rods, hammer and `1,250 were seized from the accused.
IIC Satyabrata Bhutia said the accused trio looted Shiva temple at Sabulia, Satya Sai temple at Santoshpur, Mukteswar temple at Satrusol, Bateswar temple at Kantia Gada, Makareswar temple of Satoli, Jhadeswar temple of Borigaon and Akhandalamani temple at Damodarpur besides a grocery store at Malada.
Meanwhile, a temple in Kodala was looted on Sunday night. Miscreants reportedly broke the donation box of Maa Danda Kali temple at Chingudikhol village and decamped with cash and valuables.
On Monday, the temple’s priest lodged a complaint with the police in this connection following which a probe has been launched.