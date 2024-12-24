Paddy purchase postponed to January 3 in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: With Ganjam farmers reeling under the impact of the recent unseasonal rains, district collector Dibyajyoti Parida has postponed the paddy procurement to next month.

In a letter to the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, collector Parida said in view of the low pressure-induced rainfall in the district, harvesting of paddy may get delayed. Hence, the paddy procurement will start from January 3 instead of December 23.

The collector said the decision was taken to ensure smooth procurement and for the greater interest of farmers. Assessment of crop loss is being carried out on a war-footing.

Sources said the untimely rain has affected harvest-ready paddy crops in vast tracts of agriculture fields across the district, leaving farmers in distress.