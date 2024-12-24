Research conclave at Fakir Mohan University this year

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Research Conclave this year will be held by the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) at Fakir Mohan University from December 26 to 28.

The three-day mega conclave, to be inaugurated by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, will have seven technical sessions to discuss research and innovation in public universities of the state.

Discussions will also revolve around contemporary research and development in commerce and business management, science and technology for the higher education system, NEP 2020 and sustainable growth of industries.

Vice-chancellor of Fakir Mohan University Santosh Kumar Tripathy said vice-chancellors of public universities will take part in a round-table discussion to present their views on research and the requirement of research works in the present scenario.

“For the first time, ORC will conduct a round table with the directors of 11 research institutes like Institute of Physics, Institute of Life Sciences, CIFA, CIFRI, and IMMT Bhubaneswar,” said Tripathy.