Samaleswari temple switches to solar power

SAMBALPUR: Hefty electricity bills will soon be a thing of the past for the redeveloped Samaleswari temple with the commissioning of its 120 KW solar power plant which became operational on Sunday.

After the redevelopment of Samaleswari temple under the SAMALEI project, the shrine’s trust board was grappling with financial burden caused by a significant increase in electricity bills.

Sources said after the inauguration of the first phase SAMALEI project on January 27 this year, the temple was received electricity bills ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh since March.

The average monthly electricity consumption of the temple was 27,000- 28,000 units during the period.

Initially, the temple was given a load capacity of 240 KW by TPWODL to reduce the energy bills. Subsequently, the temple authorities requested the power supply company to reduce