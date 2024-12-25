Balasore forest officials arrest 11 people for smuggling tiger hide

BALASORE: After arresting eleven persons in connection with smuggling of a tiger skin in Soro, forest officials of both the Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts suspect the involvement of more people and continue the investigation into the case.

A team of Balasore forest division arrested seven persons with the tiger hide and later rounded up another four for their involvement on Monday. The first operation took place on Sunday night.

Divisional forest officer of Balasore Khushwant Singh said that after getting intelligence inputs about the trade of wildlife articles in Brajadeuli beat of Chandipur wildlife range, a special team comprising members from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts was formed. The team raided a place where four persons were found in possession of a tiger hide. Preliminary investigation revealed more people were involved and three more were arrested.

They were taken to Chandipur range for interrogation. Basing on information elicited from the seven, four more persons were arrested. A country-made gun along with eight mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Investigation suggests more people could be involved in the case. The call details of the seized mobile phones will be examined, the DFO said. The stripes of the skin will be examined at Wildlife Institute of India after sanction from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

However, it has not been ascertained where the tiger hide came from and if the animal was poached in the state. Though the arrested persons kept changing their versions, forest sources do not rule out that the big cat could be hunted in Similipal landscape.

The eleven have been booked under Wildlife Protection Act 1972.