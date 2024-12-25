Centre, Odisha government working to improve teacher education in state: Pradhan

CUTTACK: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Centre in collaboration with the Odisha government is taking steps to improve teacher education in the state.

Addressing the centenary ceremony of Radhanath Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Pradhan said the institute has produced several talented teachers in the last 100 years, which is a great achievement.

“The institution has played a major role in development of quality education in the state. Teachers who have received training from this institution have earned name and fame not only in the state but also in the country and abroad,” said Pradhan while advising authorities of the institution to apply for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

“If the institution avails NAAC accreditation, then as per the National Education Policy, the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) can be launched with new curriculum for teachers’ training,” Pradhan said.

Criticising the previous BJD government for planning to merge the institution with other colleges on the pretext of teacher shortage and recruitment roadblocks, Pradhan said it was but for the protests that compelled the previous government to change its decision.

“It was because of the failure of the previous government to sponsor BEd in the institution that Odia students have to go to Karnataka, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to pursue the course,” the minister said.

He further said the present government would take steps to open more teacher training institutes in the state to facilitate students to pursue two or four-year BEd course. “In the 21st century, responsibility of teachers has increased considerably with respect to the importance given to education. So, it our aim and duty to provide quality education by enhancing the skills of teachers,” he asserted adding, the double engine government is aiming to reduce the dropout rate of students.

Among others, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and others were present.