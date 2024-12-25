CM Majhi, Pradhan unveil statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

CUTTACK: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will always remain immortal for his extraordinary personality, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after unveiling his life-size statue at Bellevue square in the city here on Tuesday.

Recalling Vajpayee’s contribution to the country, Majhi said establishment of peace throughout the world by promoting love and friendship among nations was the sole aim of his life.

Taking to his X handle, Majhi wrote, “I had the privilege of unveiling the full-length statue of our former prime minister, our guide and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Bellevue square in Cuttack, which is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us. As a popular leader and a man of the times, his role in development of Odisha and the entire country will be remembered forever.”

Paying rich tributes to the former PM, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the function as the guest of honour, said Vajpayee’s diplomatic policies have left the entire world in awe. “Vajpayee ji made continuous efforts to establish peace in the world by extending the hand of friendship to every nation,” Pradhan said.

The 10-feet-high bronze statue has been sculpted by around 18 skilled artisans in 45 days under the expert guidance of sculptor Sanjib Biswal.