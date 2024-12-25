Excitement builds as Rourkela prepares to host Hero Hockey India League after seven years

ROURKELA: The return of Hero Hockey India League (HIL) after a hiatus of seven years has ignited excitement across Sundargarh district as Rourkela is all set to host 40 matches of the major global tournament from December 28.

Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Chhend Colony, billed as the world’s largest, would host 40 of the total 44 matches among eight teams (Men) including the inaugural match along with the semi-finals and final from December 28 to February 1. Ranchi will host the remaining four matches. Four women teams of HIL will play 11 matches in Ranchi, while Rourkela will host two of the women teams.

With three days left for the mega event, people of all ages in the region are euphoric and waiting with bated breath to watch top-tier hockey talents of India and abroad in action. Fans are excited to experience the thrill of watching 15 popular players from Sundargarh including Amit Rohidas, Shilaland Lakra, Birendra Lakra and Roshan Minz live in action.

Rourkela will host such a global tournament after a gap of 20 months. The city had co-hosted the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023. In April the same year, Rourkela had hosted the six-nation Hockey Pro League.