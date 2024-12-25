Excitement builds as Rourkela prepares to host Hero Hockey India League after seven years

ROURKELA: The return of Hero Hockey India League (HIL) after a hiatus of seven years has ignited excitement across Sundargarh district as Rourkela is all set to host 40 matches of the major global tournament from December 28.
Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Chhend Colony, billed as the world’s largest, would host 40 of the total 44 matches among eight teams (Men) including the inaugural match along with the semi-finals and final from December 28 to February 1. Ranchi will host the remaining four matches. Four women teams of HIL will play 11 matches in Ranchi, while Rourkela will host two of the women teams.
With three days left for the mega event, people of all ages in the region are euphoric and waiting with bated breath to watch top-tier hockey talents of India and abroad in action. Fans are excited to experience the thrill of watching 15 popular players from Sundargarh including Amit Rohidas, Shilaland Lakra, Birendra Lakra and Roshan Minz live in action.
Rourkela will host such a global tournament after a gap of 20 months. The city had co-hosted the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023. In April the same year, Rourkela had hosted the six-nation Hockey Pro League.
Hockey India president and Hero HIL governing committee chairman Dilip Tirkey said, “We are thrilled to reintroduce Hero HIL with greater fan accessibility and innovative broadcasting. Foreign players are particularly enthusiastic to play at Rourkela. Having previously played at Rourkela, they know about the spectators’ support and love for both the sport and players irrespective of origins.”
To make hockey more popular and accessible for all, Dilip said, the opening ceremony and the East, North and South galleries for all matches will be completely free with online booking. “I was informed that no tickets are left for the first three days till December 30 which shows the joy and excitement of people over HIL,” he added.
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, popular music artist King and Shiamak Davar Dance group will perform at opening ceremony before the inaugural match between Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Piper at 8.15 pm on December 28. All matches will be played in the evening with the final to take place on February 1.
Senior hockey coaches KC Chaudhury and Bijay Lakra said they are eagerly waiting to watch HIL after a long gap of seven years and that too at Rourkela. “The HIL matches would also give us insights on how players of different origins blend with each other and different techniques used during matches,” they added.