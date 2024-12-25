Extracellular vesicles can treat defects, regenerate bones: ILS Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant study, scientists at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar have discovered that critical-sized bone defects can be successfully treated with regeneration of bones by utilising extracellular vesicles found in body fluids.

The researchers have got promising results during initial trials on mice models. Their discovery offers targeted treatment strategies and improved efficacy paving the way for more effective and less invasive therapies for patients with critical bone defects.

The bone defects arise due to various health conditions including surgery for osteosarcoma, which is a rare and aggressive bone cancer. In case of metastatic osteosarcoma, the tumour site is surgically removed resulting in a large cavity in the bone while in major bone fractures, part of the bone is completely or partially broken, causing pain and loss of functionality.

So far, treatment of bone fractures has been a clinical challenge for people with critical-sized defects. Although bone has an inherent potential to regenerate itself over time, when an injury exceeds a critical limit, bones cannot get healed without surgical and therapeutic interventions.

Principal investigator and ILS scientist Manomi Dash said critical bone defects are now being treated with autografts, allografts, and xenografts apart from the advanced stem cell-based bone tissue engineering despite limitations like immunological rejection, transplant failure, limited sources of donors, and disease transmission.