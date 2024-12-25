Odia workers in Maldives will be back soon: High Commission

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian High Commission in Maldives has stated that Odia workers stranded in the country will be paid their pending dues in two to three days following which they can return to India.

Following media reports on the workers being harassed at a construction company called Renaatus in Maldives, the High Commission took up the matter with the company authorities. The project manager of the company informed that a group of Indian expatriates - 35 from Odisha and four from Tamil Nadu - who were working at their Gan project site, have been protesting for release of their pending salaries.

The official informed that the workers have already resigned from the company on December 5 and their pending salary of a month will be cleared within two to three days. The High Commission also contacted the expatriate workers who informed that there are a total 196 Indian workers at this site.

The 39 workers including 35 from Odisha have valid visas and passports and can travel back to India after getting their pending salaries. The High Commission has requested the project manager for expeditious settlement of all the dues of the Indian workers.

On Monday, the Odia workers had through a video message appealed for the state government’s help in rescuing them from the country.