Opposition mounts at public hearing for proposed Pipalapanka dam over Rushikulya river in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration on Tuesday held a public hearing for the proposed Pipalapanka dam over Rushikulya river amid strong opposition from local villagers.

Hundred of residents of 23 villages, which are likely to be affected by the project, opposed the construction of the dam at the hearing held at Gajalbadi in Sorada block of the district. The dam has been proposed at the confluence of Rushikulya and Odangi rivers near Pipalapanaka.

Local leader Bhalachandra Sadangi said, “Due to deposits of silt, the height of Rushikulya’s river bed has increased at several places. As a result, the water flow has reduced in the river. In such a condition, the proposed dam would invite disaster.”

Another leader Ugrasen Malik said if the project materialises, Rushikulya River will dry up. Besides, 23 villages and thousands of acre of land will be submerged.

However, local CPM leaders supported the dam project and said water should be supplied to local farmers on priority basis.

Sorada BDO Bijay Pradhan said the opinions of those who participated in the public hearing will be placed before the state government.

Among others, tehsildar Akash Ranjan Sahu, executive engineer, water resources Debendra Pradhan and Gajalbadi sarpanch Rasmita Acharya were present.