Puri to trial 'dhadi' system for darshan at Shree Jagannath temple on December 27, 28

PURI: The ‘dhadi’ (queue) system for darshan of the Trinity in Shree Jagannath temple’s Natamandap will be introduced on a trial basis on December 27 and 28, said Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain on Tuesday.

The trial runs of the new system will be conducted to find out its feasibility. Under the dhadi system, devotees will enter through the Sata Pahacha door to have darshan of the deities from a two feet wide elevated ramp and then exit from Ghantidwara.

Another ramp will be positioned at a height of four inch on the back of the first one to ensure that the second line devotees have a clear darshan of the Trinity. Those on the second line need not go near Bahara Katha. Devotees will be allowed in six queues, three for women, children and elderly persons and the rest for male devotees, he said.

Earlier, devotees were entering the temple through Singhdwara in queues but there was no such system in place at the Natamandap which often caused stampede-like situations. The collector said the decision to introduce dhadi system at Natamandap was taken after consultation with the Pratihari nijog and other servitor bodies concerned.

If the new system proves effective, it will be enforced from the New Year day, he added.