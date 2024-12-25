Security guard hands over pigeons from Bangladeshi vessel at Paradip for investigation

PARADIP: A security guard caught hold of two pigeons from a Bangladeshi vessel docked at Paradip and handed them over to Paradip police for investigation on Tuesday.

The vessel MV Fast, carrying 45,000 metric tonne of steel slabs for Tata Steel, had berthed at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) on Monday. Finding the pigeons perched on the vessel, security guards at the PICT berth captured the birds and handed them over to Paradip model police station.

Later, the birds were handed over to forest range officer of Kujang for safety and health examination. Forest Ranger Kartikeswar Khandai said the birds were in normal health condition.

During the inspection, the officials found tape fixed to the legs of both the pigeons. “However, we have not opened the tapes as it is a matter of investigation. The police may conduct further inquiries,” he added.

SP Bhawani Shankar Udgata said police handed over the pigeons to the forest department for their health and safety. “The pigeons were rescued from a Bangladeshi vessel and the devices or other materials attached to their legs will be sent to a forensic laboratory for testing. There is no cause for panic,” he added.

In March 2023, local fishermen had captured a suspected ‘spy pigeon’ from a trawler and handed it over to Paradip marine police for investigation. During probe, a tiny camera and a memory chip were discovered attached to the pigeon’s legs. The devices were subsequently sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.