Unauthorised shops to be razed ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: BMC Mayor

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in January, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a crackdown on unauthorised makeshift shops along the roadside in the city to ensure a clean and organised environment for the event.

BMC mayor Sulochana Das said such shops have been identified in around 55 road stretches of the city and will be evicted soon. Das was participating in a cleanliness drive near CRP square on Tuesday. “Despite repeated warnings, unauthorised stalls have been put up in different areas of the city. All such shops will be evicted,” Das stated. She, however, added that steps would be taken to rehabilitate the vendors, evicted during the drive, to ensure their livelihood is not affected.

The mayor asked shop owners at permanent vending zones to adhere to the guidelines and follow the two dustbin norm of the civic body and support the administration in maintaining city’s cleanliness.

“The PBD convention to be held from January 8 to 10 is a matter of pride for our city. It will be attended by over 5,500 delegates. We must present an orderly and welcoming image to our guests,” she said.

BMC officials said a series of events have also been planned to welcome the Indian diaspora to Bhubaneswar.

Cultural programmes for the purpose have already kicked off from mid-December and will continue till January first week, they added.