ASI suspended over villager’s death in front of police station in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Balasore SP Raj Prasad on Wednesday placed under suspension assistant sub-inspector of police Chandrasekhar Mohanty for alleged negligence in duty, leading to the death of a villager following a brutal assault in Sartha police limits.

On December 21, Ajay Mohanty, a resident of Sartha village, accused four villagers of stealing from his cloth store. Under the pretext of offering them work in paddy harvesting, he called them to his house. Upon their arrival, Ajay took the four men to Odasala Chowk, tied them to an electric pole and beat with iron rods causing severe injuries. Later, he dumped the injured men in front of Sartha police station and left.

While three victims were rescued by their families and admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College in Balasore, 34-year-old Trilochan Pradhan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

When police teams from the Singla and Badhana stations arrived at the scene, they found Trilochan’s body in front of the police station. ASI Mohanty, who was on duty at the time, claimed he was not present during the incident.

However, sources said, an inquiry led by Singla police station IIC Bhuban Mohan Sethy and sub-inspector Ranjan Mahallick revealed that Mohanty was indeed at the station when the crime occurred but did not intervene. Based on the inquiry report, the ASI was suspended.