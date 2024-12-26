Paddy going directly to millers, admits Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Amid resentment among farmers in some western Odisha districts over delay in procurement of paddy due to alleged non-cooperation of rice millers, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday admitted that paddy is directly going to rice mills instead of coming to the mandis.

During his visit to the Krushi Mela 2024-25 at PHED ground in Sambalpur, the union minister told reporters that mandi operations need streamlining and pointed out that vehicles carrying paddy are just touching the market yards and going straight to rice millers.

Mandi mismanagement is a legacy of BJD government and the BJP government had very little time at hand to set things in order, he said. “We came to government in June and paddy procurement started from November. Most of our time during this period was consumed in fixing the problems created by the previous government, such as farmers registration under paddy purchase automation system, Aadhaar-based seeding of their accounts for direct transfer of money to their bank accounts. We will sort out the problem soon,” Pradhan said.

He said priority of the government is to ensure that farmers sell their paddy without interference of middlemen, no cut on paddy during procurement and transfer of funds (Rs 3,100 per quintal) to their accounts within 48 hours. The BJP ministers, MLAs and local leaders are closely monitoring the procurement operation, he said.

“We have also sought the cooperation of the Opposition leaders to streamline the operation for the greater interest of the farmers. I am confident they will extend their cooperation,” Pradhan added.