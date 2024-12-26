Paddy going directly to millers, admits Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Amid resentment among farmers in some western Odisha districts over delay in procurement of paddy due to alleged non-cooperation of rice millers, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday admitted that paddy is directly going to rice mills instead of coming to the mandis.
During his visit to the Krushi Mela 2024-25 at PHED ground in Sambalpur, the union minister told reporters that mandi operations need streamlining and pointed out that vehicles carrying paddy are just touching the market yards and going straight to rice millers.
Mandi mismanagement is a legacy of BJD government and the BJP government had very little time at hand to set things in order, he said. “We came to government in June and paddy procurement started from November. Most of our time during this period was consumed in fixing the problems created by the previous government, such as farmers registration under paddy purchase automation system, Aadhaar-based seeding of their accounts for direct transfer of money to their bank accounts. We will sort out the problem soon,” Pradhan said.
He said priority of the government is to ensure that farmers sell their paddy without interference of middlemen, no cut on paddy during procurement and transfer of funds (Rs 3,100 per quintal) to their accounts within 48 hours. The BJP ministers, MLAs and local leaders are closely monitoring the procurement operation, he said.
“We have also sought the cooperation of the Opposition leaders to streamline the operation for the greater interest of the farmers. I am confident they will extend their cooperation,” Pradhan added.
On the occasion, the union minister also said the state government has set a target to procure 30 lakh quintal paddy from Sambalpur this season. So far, around 16 lakh quintal of paddy has already been procured. The double-engine government is committed to empowering the farmers of Sambalpur, he said.
Besides, Pradhan said, a provision has been made in the budget for overall development of Sambalpur district. Renovation work of Hirakud dam has been taken up for the first time. A budget of Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for it. The central government has also sanctioned Rs 100 crore for an aqua park in Sambalpur. The state government has allotted a land for the purpose. It will be developed near Hirakud dam, he said.
Felicitating farmers and organisations involved in various agricultural activities, Pradhan said more than 260 types of farm equipment worth around Rs 4.75 crore were sold during the Krushi Mela. The farmers also got subsidy of around Rs 2.45 crore.