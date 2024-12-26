Showers drive vegetable prices to sky in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Vegetable prices are on an upswing in Kendrapara after unseasonal rains for the last four days damaged standing crops of many farmers in the coastal district.

Farmers said crops like radish, cabbage, cauliflowers, okra, bean and other seasonal vegetables have been damaged in vast tracts of farmland due to the continuous rains. This has reportedly led to a spike in the prices of vegetables.

Sources said one kg of cauliflower, which was priced at Rs 25 last week, now costs Rs 40 in the Kendrapara market. Similarly, carrots are selling at Rs 40 per kg while okra is priced at Rs 45 per kg. Both these vegetables were being sold at Rs 25 per kg last week.

The prices of some vegetables had reportedly dropped two weeks back. But due to the untimely rains, prices have skyrocketed recently. Jiban Sahoo, a vegetable seller of Kendrapara, said, “In normal days, the prices should have come down in the winter. But the rains damaged standing vegetable crops, sending the prices up.”

A seller of Pattamundai Rajat Behera said most of the vegetables have registered around two-fold increase in their prices. To avoid losses, farmers in many areas harvested vegetables while they were still tender, leading to soaring demand and high prices.

Parikhita Patra, a vegetable grower, said cabbages, cauliflowers and other vegetable crops may get diseased due to the untimely rain. “We also fear that the rain might have damaged early-sown potatoes as the groundwater level has increased,” he added.

Sources said with less supply of vegetables due to the rain, a huge demand-supply gap is being witnessed in the district.

Chief district agriculture officer Kalyan Ray admitted that vegetable growers have suffered huge losses in the recent rains. “We have directed block agriculture officers to submit reports about the loss of vegetable crops. After receiving the reports, we will send those to the state government for necessary action,” Ray added.