JHARSUGUDA: Police on Wednesday arrested three youths for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man during a loot attempt near Kelendamal road within Kolabira police limits here on December 19.

Police said Gourab Singh (23), Narendra Singh (26) and Bablu Kisan (23) killed Santosh Naik (37) of Nuapalli village in Jharsuguda while attempting to loot his bike.

On December 20, police said, a case was registered on basis of the complaint lodged by Kishore Naik who alleged that his brother Santosh was murdered by unidentified miscreants in the previous night with a sharp weapon near Kelendamal road.

Based on the complaint, police started an investigation and conducted several raids to nab the culprits. During the investigation, it was found that Santosh was on way to Jharsuguda when his motorcycle tyre got punctured. He was waiting for assistance on Kelendamal road when two of the accused spotted him. With an intention to steal his motorcycle, they called the third accused to the spot.

When the accused tried to forcefully take the key of Santosh’s bike at knife point, the latter resisted. Subsequently, one of the accused stabbed Santosh and fled with the motorcycle.

After some time, the accused came to know that Santosh had died. Terrified, they abandoned the stolen motorcycle and went into hiding. The three accused will be produced in court on Thursday and further investigation is underway, police added.