Efforts on to bring Zeenat to Similipal Tiger Reserve: Odisha forest minister

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is making all possible efforts to bring back Zeenat to Similipal, said Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Thursday.

The tigress had moved out of Similipal 18 days back and ventured into Jharkhand from where it has made West Bengal its latest stop.

Singhkhuntia told mediapersons that forest and wildlife officials of both Odisha and West Bengal are monitoring its movement and trying to capture it. Wildlife officials from Jharkhand are also on alert, he said.

After leaving Similipal on December 9 and traversing through Jharkhand and West Bengal, Zeenat is now circulating in the Mayurjharna Elephant Reserve of the latter.

PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha said the tigress has been moving around the elephant reserve for the last three days and had its first kill in the area two days back. “Efforts are on to tranquilise it, while cages have also been mobilised to set trap for the tigress that has been able to avoid human contact so far. Around 80 forest officials and staff, including 60 from West Bengal have joined the search operation,” Jha said.