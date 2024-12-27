Experts call for rebuilding trust between doctors and patients at IMA conclave in Cuttack

CUTTACK: While fast-paced advancements in medical sciences and technology have revolutionised healthcare services, there is a flip side to it. Too much information flow has also created a mistrust of health care providers.

Thus, there is a pressing need for educating the society and rebuilding the trust between patients and doctors, opined experts in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Medical Profession and Present Society’ organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in association with Prachi Education Foundation (PEF) here on Wednesday. The conclave focused on the present health care system, its pros and cons and the expectations of the society.

The speakers focused on hardships faced by doctors and lack of proper awareness among the people which resulted in mistrust. Internet assistance and social media cannot replace the healing touch provided by health professionals, they asserted.

Leading gynaecologist and PEF chairman Prof PC Mahapatra highlighted the qualities of good doctors and public expectations. The speakers included Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of Odisha High Court, senior police officer Santosh Upadhyay, former Information Commissioner Jagadananda, Mamata Bebarta from Inner Wheel Club and social activist Abhanjali Satpathy.

Senior doctors like Dr Krupasindhu Panda, Dr Ananga Dwibedy, Dr Indu Bhusan Kar, Dr Jayashree Pattnaik, Dr Sakti Prasad Das and Dr Jayant Kumar Panda participated in the debate.

While Dr Hara Pattnaik and Dr Bhagya Laxmi Nayak moderated the discussion, president, IMA, Dr SS Khandelwal, secretary, state unit of IMA Dr Mrutunjaya Mohapatra and Dr Samrat Kar delivered keynote address.

About 120 participants from all walks of life participated in the event.