Farmers stage dharna over paddy procurement ‘delay’ in Bargarh

BARGARH: Protesting the delay in lifting of paddy from several mandis in Bargarh, farmers of different blocks staged dharna in front of the district collector’s office on Friday.
The agitators under the banner of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, alleged that lack of action against rice millers by the district administration has aggravated the situation.
The farmers said over six lakh bags of paddy are lying in the open at different mandis in Kumbhari, Tulandi and Agalpur of Barpali block, Bara of Ambabhona and Kubedega, Saharatikra, Tentulitikra in Bheden block. “Though farmers had brought best quality of paddy, their produce is now lying in the open due to lack of storage facilities at these mandis and delay in procurement due to autocracy of millers,” they alleged.
The agitating farmers also said they had high hopes from the new BJP government in the state which has remained indifferent to their plight so far. “The new government had promised Rs 3,100 MSP for all types of paddy, no deduction and a fair procurement without the influence of rice millers and middlemen. However, it introduced the grain analyser machine which is being used to exploit the farmers. The current government is promoting deduction on the basis of the results of grain analyser machines,” they claimed.
The farmers further alleged that despite bringing clean and dry paddy, the millers are threatening to deduct two to three kg of paddy from every quintal. If farmers do not agree to their terms, their paddy is not being lifted. Besides, due to the delay in procurement, middlemen are trying to influence farmers to dispose of their paddy at a lower price. Though the district administration is aware of the situation, it is not taking any action in this regard, they added.
Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said more than 1.55 lakh farmers have been registered to sell their paddy. However, the district administration has no idea about the number of farmers who are yet to get their token. “Not even 50 per cent of the paddy procurement target has been achieved so far. During this time last year, over 60 per cent of the procurement target was already achieved. We have given the district administration an ultimatum of three days. If the produce of farmers lying at mandis is not lifted by Sunday, we will dump paddy bags at the collector’s office and stage protest for an indefinite period,” he threatened.
Sources said so far, 34 lakh quintal of paddy has been procured from 72,000 farmers of Bargarh district.