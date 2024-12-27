Farmers stage dharna over paddy procurement ‘delay’ in Bargarh

BARGARH: Protesting the delay in lifting of paddy from several mandis in Bargarh, farmers of different blocks staged dharna in front of the district collector’s office on Friday.

The agitators under the banner of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, alleged that lack of action against rice millers by the district administration has aggravated the situation.

The farmers said over six lakh bags of paddy are lying in the open at different mandis in Kumbhari, Tulandi and Agalpur of Barpali block, Bara of Ambabhona and Kubedega, Saharatikra, Tentulitikra in Bheden block. “Though farmers had brought best quality of paddy, their produce is now lying in the open due to lack of storage facilities at these mandis and delay in procurement due to autocracy of millers,” they alleged.

The agitating farmers also said they had high hopes from the new BJP government in the state which has remained indifferent to their plight so far. “The new government had promised Rs 3,100 MSP for all types of paddy, no deduction and a fair procurement without the influence of rice millers and middlemen. However, it introduced the grain analyser machine which is being used to exploit the farmers. The current government is promoting deduction on the basis of the results of grain analyser machines,” they claimed.