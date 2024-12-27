No Dhadi darshan plan for Srimandir till late Jan: Odisha law minister

BHUBANESWAR : Days after the Puri administration announced a trial run of Dhadi (queue) darshan at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri in the run up to the New Year, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said that the plan has been put off till January 20.

The Dhadi darshan which is aimed at streamlining movement of devotees into the 12th century shrine’s Natyamandap, was to be conducted on an experimental basis on December 28.

However, the Law minister informed that the experimentation would not be possible in wake of the heavy footfall of devotees which is expected from December 28 to January 1.

“The New Year’s eve and New Year is usually the period when the temple sees the maximum footfall after Rath Yatra. Also, Ganga Snana is scheduled around January 18-19. Since the temple will remain crowded till then, we have decided not to experiment with any kind of darshan arrangement,” the minister said.

While the structures required for Dhadi darshan or an organised queue system inside the Natyamandap have been readied, it will be implemented between January 20 and 22. The minister added that the system will be in place round the year to streamline entry into the Natyamandap.