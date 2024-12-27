Odisha man loots valuables from neighbour’s house, held

SAMBALPUR: Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man and recovered from him valuables worth over Rs 24 lakh which he had looted from his neighbour’s house at Kirba in Burla here on December 12. Police identified the accused as Indra Behera (32).

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said on December 12, the complainant, Priti Panda (23), filed an FIR in Burla police station alleging that her house was burgled and a bag containing all her savings and jewellery was stolen. She also named three of her neighbours as suspects.

Basing on her complaint, police launched an investigation. All the suspects were interrogated following which the accused confessed to his crime. The SP said Behera was arrested and police seized the stolen bag which contained 131.80 gram of gold and 760 gram of silver ornaments worth Rs 8,60,000 and Rs 16,40,000 cash in different denominations.

Sources said Panda collected a fixed amount of cash every day from her sources of income and kept it at her home as she was sceptical about saving the money in bank.

The SP urged people not to keep large amounts of cash at home and use digital mode of payments to avoid such incidents of theft.