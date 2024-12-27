Odisha Research Conclave begins at Fakir Mohan University; focuses on innovation

BALASORE: The three-day Odisha Research Conclave (ORC) commenced at the Fakir Mohan University here on Thursday with its inaugural session themed on ‘Unveiling the Future: A Showcase of Cutting-Edge Research and Innovation’.

Vice-chancellor of Central University of Jharkhand, Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das was the guest of honour and Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy, vice-chancellor of FM University was the president.

Speaking on the occasion, Das emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary research in tackling complex challenges of the modern world. He also highlighted that the concept of ‘Vikshit Bharat’ and ‘Vikshit Odisha’ would pave way for achieving a really developed state.

Addressing the gathering as ‘Gabeshana Mahakumbha’ or the holy gathering of researchers, Tripathy stressed the need for qualitative and value education along with regional place-based research. The gathering further observed a two-minute silence over the sudden demise of the VC of Maa Manikeshwari University, Kalahandi, Prof Sanjay Satapathy on Wednesday.

The first technical session was on the theme, ‘Research and Innovation in State Universities of Odisha’ where Prof Tripathy highlighted the contributions made by various institutions of the state to research. “As a part of the Vocal for Local and Odiya Asmita, the university has promoted research in ‘Dhana, Pana, Mina’ as well in Language and Literature,” he said adding, the conclave fits perfectly with the themes of NEP 2020, Vikshit Odisha 2036 and Vikshit Bharat 2047.

VC of Berhampur University Prof Geetanjali Dash, who was a panellist, called for a need of funding to improve the quality of research. BPUT, Rourkela VC Prof Amiya Kumar Rath highlighted how generative AI can revolutionise research in medical science and remove the hassles in legal work. Vice-chancellors of four other state public universities were also a part of the panel.

Among others, IMD DG Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra and PXE, Balasore director Subodha Kumar Nayak attended.