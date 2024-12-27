RVSS seeks budget provision for two key rail lines in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

ROURKELA: Ahead of the Union budget, the Rail Vikas Sangharsh Samiti (RVSS) has demanded provisioning for the Sardega-Sundargarh-Pathalgaon and Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga new rail line proposals.

For both proposals, the final location surveys (FLSs) collection of field details for geo-technical investigations, and preparation of general arrangement drawings and estimates have been completed.

Members of the RVSS from Chhattisgarh and Sundargarh submitted a joint memorandum to Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking budget provisions for both the proposals on December 16. The outfit comprises stakeholders of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

RVSS general secretary Dhruba Kalo said, the Sardega-Sundargarh-Pathalgaon new line proposes a total length of 128 km which would meet at Pathalgaon under Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh. If it materialises, the nearest station for Sundargarh town will be Balijodi which is hitherto deprived of rail connectivity. At present, people of Sundargarh town and nearby blocks take trains from Jharsuguda station travelling 30 km to 50 km by road.