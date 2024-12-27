SAIL staff duped of Rs 23 lakh, two cyber frauds held from Rajasthan

ROURKELA: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police of Rourkela has arrested two members of an organised cyber crime gang from Rajasthan who duped a SAIL employee of Rs 23 lakh.

Mukesh Saini (21) and Harsit Sain (22) were arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Rourkela on Thursday on transit remand. The victim is Arun Mandal (58).

Police sources said on August 30 this year, Mandal received a call on his mobile number and the caller told him that he had sent a parcel containing narcotic items through a courier service and his Aadhaar number was used for sending it from Mumbai to China.

Mandal denied sending any parcel and told the caller that he will lodge a complaint with the police about misuse of his document. However, the caller immediately connected the call to another fraudster who identified himself as an officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch. When the victim got scared, the fraudsters made him to attend a video call on Skype where he was asked to pay Rs 23 lakh to get out of the mess.

The victim later deposited Rs 23 lakh in the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the fraudsters threatened the victim of digital arrest. During investigation, police came to know that the fraudsters committed 41 cybercrimes across the country. At least eight other cyber criminals are wanted in the case.