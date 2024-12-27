Students’ union polls to resume from next academic year: CM Majhi

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that students’ union election in colleges and universities will be held from the next academic year. The declaration holds importance as no students’ union election has been conducted in the state for the last six years.

Addressing the 49th state-level conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Majhi came down heavily on the previous BJD government for putting students’ body elections on hold for so many years. The BJD government which was in power for 24 years had conspired and stopped the students’ union election in fear of losing. Henceforth, the election will never stop, the chief minister assured.

“It is a matter of astonishment as to why the BJD government which ruled the state for so long was not interested in holding students’ union election in colleges and universities. However, the BJP government in the state is actively working towards conducting the polls from the next academic year,” he said.

Majhi said the BJP government is committed to the welfare of students and providing every opportunity to them to be successful and flourish in their careers. Stating that job and employment was a top priority, he said, the government will keep its promise of creating employment opportunities for 3.5 lakh youth in the next five years.

While advising students to be united for the development of Odisha, Majhi termed the ABVP as the symbol of sincerity and dedication. The new government has come to power in Odisha with the support of ABVP, he said.

“Even though I was not an ABVP member, I had been voting for ABVP in students’ union elections while studying in college. The membership of state BJP has increased due to efforts of ABVP leaders and workers,” the chief minister said. ABVP’s national organising secretary Asish Chouhan was present among the state unit office-bearers in the conference.