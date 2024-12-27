Tensions flare between Gajapati villagers, AP over road blockades, encroachment

BERHAMPUR: Tensions have resurfaced between residents of bordering villages of Gajapati district and Andhra Pradesh authorities over allegations of encroachment and road blockades.

In Gajapatinagar village under Saradapur panchayat in Gosani block, residents are facing the brunt of the conflict. On December 16, the road near Chapara was dug using earthmovers, forcing Odisha villagers to take longer routes. Villagers use AP roads through Chapara and Meliaputi to reach Paralakhemundi reducing the distance to a few kilometers. Similarly, residents of villages like Gurandi, SN Pentho and Jangalpadu in Gosani block rely on AP roads.

Ch Prasad Rao, sarpanch of Saradapur said complaints were filed with the Gajapati district collector, local BDO and the superintendent of police (SP) in Srikakulam district, AP but no action has been taken even after 10 days.

Gosani block chairman, N V Raju echoed similar sentiments and incidents have occurred before but the roads were made usable by packing it with boulders and soil. A joint effort by the Gajapati and Srikakulam administrations is essential to resolve this issue, he added.