Water supply project for 133 villages in Jagatsinghpur hits crisis due to Devi river water shortage

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Rs 137-crore mega pipe water supply project, designed to supply water to 133 water-scarce coastal villages in Erasama, Balikuda and Naugaon blocks, has become defunct due to an acute shortage of water in Devi river.

As a result, villagers continue to face severe water crisis, even during the winter season. The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department has sought the intervention of the state government to immediately construct an instream storage structure (ISS) before the summer season, warning that the situation may worsen.

Launched in 2018, the state government allocated Rs 137 crore for the project which sources water from Devi river near Devidola in Naugaon block. The project aimed to transport water to Ambasal water treatment plant in Balikuda block where it would be filtered and supplied to 133 villages.

Over the past year, project infrastructure, including pipelines and the treatment plant, are complete, and water has reached the treatment plant. However, the operation is hampered as only one of the two intake well pump chambers functions due to insufficient water levels in the river.

Consequently, many villages remain deprived of adequate drinking water, worsening the water scarcity problem. The situation reaches a critical stage during summer months, creating severe hardships for saline-affected villages.