21-day chase ends as tigress Zeenat finally tranquilised in West Bengal's Bankura

BHUBANESWAR/ BARIPADA: After spending sleepless nights for three weeks, wildlife officials finally managed to tranquilise tigress Zeenat in the Bankura area of West Bengal on Monday.

“The three-year-old tigress was sedated and caged near Gopalpur village of Bankura district at around 4 pm. It is now being transported to the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata for health examination. From there it will be brought back to the Similipal tiger reserve,” said PCCF Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha Prem Kumar Jha.

The PCCF wildlife said capturing Zeenat was a challenging task as it was avoiding human contact. However, the female tiger’s movement in an open area close to Gopalpur, where it was hiding near a bush, made its tranquilisation a little easier.

A team of forest officials from West Bengal and Odisha and experts from Sundarbans carried out the operation.

“In the absence of a machan, the tranquilisation team carried out the darting operation with the help of a JCB,” he said.

The tigress brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) as part of a tiger supplementation programme kept wildlife officials of three states - Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on tenterhooks for 21 days following its exit from the Similipal landscape on December 9.