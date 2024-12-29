As Twin City readies for New Year, prices surge for hotel rooms, zero nights

BHUBANESWAR: With the beginning of the holiday season and New Year, hotel rates and occupancy have witnessed a huge surge in the Twin City. Hotels are getting booked to capacity and interestingly, a majority of the guests are locals.

As the trend of staycations is catching up, people of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are booking hotels within the cities that are hosting zero-night celebrations, New Year brunch and gala dinners.

Hoteliers said locals irrespective of the age groups are now willing to spend money on staying in hotels within their cities and enjoying the New Year events that mostly comprise live music and dance shows, food festivals and other fun activities.

Currently, hotels in the Twin City are witnessing an occupancy rate of 80 per cent which is expected to go up by the New Year’s Eve. “If one looks into the booking trends, it is mostly higher for local guests than those travelling from other districts or states. The crowd is usually high from December 30 to January 1. On these three dates, the occupancy will be 100 per cent,” said Bikram Debata, manager of a star property in Bhubaneswar.