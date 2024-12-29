Cambodian cyber fraud: Rourkela police nab key accused from UP

ROURKELA: In a significant development, Rourkela police on Saturday arrested Devendra Pratap Mourya, a key member of the Cambodia-based international cyber crime racket from Uttar Pradesh.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said Mourya was arrested in connection with the cyber fraud case registered in Rourkela in December last year when a senior central government officer had lost Rs 67.70 lakh in an investment scam. The victim had fallen prey to a fake trading app INDIRA Securities claiming to be a genuine registered entity of SEBI.

The arrest was made following a look-out circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the JCCT Management Information System (JMIC) of the MHA, Mourya is linked to over 500 cyber crimes across India.

Teams of the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) and cyber crime unit of Odisha Crime Branch are scheduled to join the investigation and also help in analysis of evidence and technical aspects. Police have got a seven-day remand of Mourya.

A total of 14 persons have been arrested in this connection from January to August this year, Wadhwani said. “The latest arrest has been made in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Crime Branch Odisha and Uttar Pradesh police after the accused arrived in India,” he added.

The SP said the accused, a 35-year-old, is a graduate and had gone to Cambodia in 2022 in search for better opportunities but got associated with the racket running as a cyber crime corporation.

“Soon after joining the racket, the accused rose in the ranks to render multiple roles and before his recent return to India, he was leading a team of 40. The accused was also the prime recruitment agent targeting overseas job-seekers in India,” Wadhwani said.