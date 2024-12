BHUBANESWAR: In a move to allay the fears of farmers who have suffered massive crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains but are not covered under crop insurance scheme, the state government on Saturday assured that all affected farmers will get compensation irrespective of their status.

“The government has decided to provide assistance to all affected farmers, both insured and uninsured, as per the norms of the state and Centre. This support will be extended through direct benefit transfer (DBT) as soon as possible,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced after review of crop damage at a high-level meeting here.

The chief minister and six of his cabinet colleagues will also visit 10 worst-affected districts on Sunday to assess the crop loss. Majhi and Revenue minister Suresh Pujari will visit five blocks in three districts - Ganjam, Gajapati and Nayagarh.

The decision of the government to provide compensation to all affected farmers comes in the wake of loss of life of at least five farmers in the aftermath of the extensive damage to paddy crops.

“I have directed officials concerned to ensure that no affected farmer is left out during assessment of damage irrespective of their coverage under crop insurance scheme. The government will decide the kind of compensation to be extended to farmers who have not registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), after getting the reports,” Majhi said.

Farmers covered under PMBFY have been requested to report their losses and crop area to the insurance companies through the “Krishi Rakshak” portal or by calling the toll free number 14447 by Friday. This initiative aims to facilitate swift assistance to affected farmers.

Meanwhile, over 1.26 lakh insured farmers have already reported their damages online. Officials have been asked to ensure that all insured farmers’ reports on crop damage reach insurance companies within the stipulated time and their claims are settled immediately.

The chief minister further assured that farmers will get due compensation for loss of vegetable and other kharif crops.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister and Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo has been assigned to visit Cuttack and Jagatsingpur districts, Women and Child Development minister Pravati Parida will assess damage in Bhadrak and Balasore. Food Supply minister Krushna Chandra Patra has been given the responsibility of Kendrapara and Jajpur, and Cooperation minister Pradeep Bal Samant will visit Khurda district.